Magis Eagles sulod jrs. finals

Gitumba sa defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles ang Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats, 66-62, sa init nga semis duel sa Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball tournament niadtong Lunes, Disyembre 8, 2025, sa Cebu Coliseum.
Sila si Lian Kent Basa ug Iven Hoffer Cardinas nibuhat og 18 puntos matag usa aron dalhon ang Magis Eagles sa ilang ikalima nga sunodsunod nga finals appearance.
Si Basa nakabuhat pud og unom ka rebounds, lima ka assists ug duha ka steals, samtang si Cardinas nilangkat og siyam ka rebounds, tulo ka blocks ug usa ka steal.
Samtang si Henry Kristoffer Suico nimugna og unom ka sunodsunod nga puntos aron hatagan ang Magis Eagles og 55-47 nga labaw sa fourth quarter.
Nakakuha pud og igong tabang ang SHS-Adc kang Benj Anthony Chua nga niamot og 12 puntos ug pito ka rebounds, samtang si Suico nitapos sa duwa nga adunay 8 puntos, siyam ka rebounds, ug tulo ka assists.
Niining pagsuwat, gaduwa pa ang University of Cebu Main batok Cebu Eastern College Dragons sa pikas nga semis match. / RSC