Magkaribal nga UV, UC mag-abot karon

Mga duwa karon

12:30 P.M PSS Baby Titans batok UC Junior Webmasters (High School)

2:00 P.M UCLM Junior Webmasters batok CEC Dragons (High School)

3:30P.M USJR Jaguars batok USPF Panthers (College)

5:00 P. M UV Green Lancers batok UC Webmasters (College)

Ang duha sa higante nga teams nga University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers ug University of Cebu Webmasters nga magkaribal sa local basketball scene mohatag og mainiton ngq aksiyon karong Dominggo, Septiyembre 27,2026 sa Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament sa Cebu Coliseum, Dakbayan sa Sugbo.

Ang Green Lancers ug Webmasters maoy nagtigi sa Cesafi Finals sa milabay ngq upat nga seasons.

Ang UV nagtuyo ngq pun-an pa ang ilang titulo karon nga season ug nagkupot og 3-1 (win-loss) nga baraha.

Samtang ang UC maayo ang sugod sa seson nga adunay 4-1 nga standing.

Sa lain ngq duwa, magtigi ang University of San Jose- Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars ug University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Panthers sa first game sa college division alas 3:30 sa hapon.

Sa high school division, moduwa ang

Paref Springdale Baby Titans kontra UC Junior Webmasters ug ang UCLM Junior Webmasters batok Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons. / RSC