Magpautang nga City Hall employee, dagko’g interest; mataktak sa serbisyo

Mga empleyado sa Cebu City Hall nga nagpautang og kuwarta ngadto sa ilang mga kauban nga adunay taas nga interest rate, kasilotan base sa gihimong pag-amendar sa Cebu City Employees Code of Ethics.

Busa kadtong mga tigpatanto angayang maghunahuna sa maong desisyon.

Sa higayon nga maaprobahan ang himuong pag-amendar, ang mga empleyado nga nalambigit sa maong negosyo mahimong matangtang sa trabaho.

Si Cebu City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera nisugyot nga usbon ang City Ordinance No. 2142, o ang Code of Ethics of the Cebu City Employees, human makadungog nga dunay mga trabahante sa City Go­vernment nga nagpautang.

Gisang-at ni Pesquera ang amending ordinance atol sa regular session niadtong Miyerkules, Enero 31, 2024, nga gi-refer ngadto sa committee on laws alang sa pagsusi.

Si Pesquera, sa text message niadtong Dominggo, Pebrero 4, nagkanayon nga dili siya supak sa pagpahulam og kuwarta, ang iyang gisupak mao ang “usurious” nga interest rates.

Base sa iyang nadunggan, dunay pipila nga nipahamtang og 20 porsiyento nga interest rate matag buwan sa kuwarta nga gipautang.

Si Pesquera, sa usa sa mga clause sa proposed ordinance, niingon nga daghan usab ang mga istorya nga usa sa mga hinungdan sa pagkalangan sa sweldo sa mga empleyado, ilabi na sa mga job order (JO) nga mga empleyado, mao ang gii­ngong pagpautang sa pipila ka mga empleyado nga gitahasan sa pagproseso sa payroll.

Ang maong mga alegasyon maoy nakaaghat kang Pesquera nga ilakip sa code of ethics sa mga empleyado sa siyudad ang probisyon sa pagdili sa buhat sa pagpautang nga adunay usurious interest rates ug discounting checks.

SUGYOT PAG-AMENDAR

Gisugyot ni Pesquera nga usbon ang Seksyon 3, 6, ug 14 sa CO No. 2142.

Gisugyot sa magbabalaod nga idugang sa Seksyon 3, kahulugan sa mga termino, ang diskwento sa tseke ug usurious nga mga kahulugan:

Cheque Discounting - is a process where one purchases a cheque in the name of another person at a discounted value and then collect payment for those cheques from the original payers over a specific period of time;

Usurious - the practice of usury; charging illegal or exorbitant rates of interest for the use of money.

In Section 6, conduct and behavior, proposed amendment is to add lending money in the provisions under following acts that constitute a violation:

Section 6. Conduct and Behavior. 6.1.b. Lending money (either personally or through family members within the fourth degree of consanguinity or affinity) to co-employees charging usurious interest rates or in the practice of discounting cheques at high interest/discount rates.

For Section 14, in the provision of penalties, proposed amendments include 10-day suspension for first penalty; 15-day suspension for second penalty; and dismissal for the third violation.

Si Pesquera miingon nga ang reklamante kinahanglan nga mogawas aron mailhan ang mga empleyado nga nalambigit sa pagpahulam nga negosyo nga adunay taas nga interes.