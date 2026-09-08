Managsuo’ng Remulla makigtagbo sa Interpol

Molupad paingon sa France silang Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla ug Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla aron makig-alayon sa mga awtoridad didto bahin sa nagtago-tago nga silang kanhi Ako-Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co ug Senator Loren Legarda.

Sa gihimong press conference niadtong Martes, Septiyembre 8, 2026, gibutyag ni Jonvic nga moasto siya sa Lyon, France aron personal nga makig-estorya sa International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) alang sa pagluwat og "red notice" batok kang Co diin dako og mabuhat aron kini ma-extradite o mauli sa nasod.

"We will file another red notice request for Zaldy Co," pamahayag ni Jonvic.

"Ombudsman Boying announced that he is going to Paris also to talk with authorities there. I will work with the Interpol, he will work with the diplomatic efforts to get Zaldy Co," dugang niya.

Si Co dunay standing arrest warrant nga gipagawas sa Sandiganbayan may labot sa anomalosong P289 million flood control project sa Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

Ang kanhi magbabalaod maoy usa sa mga sentro sa imbestigasyon sa mga anomalosong flood control project human gitumbok sa pipila ka saksi nga nakadawat og bilyones ka pesos nga kickback sa maong mga proyekto.

Ang Sunwest Corporation, usa ka construction firm nga co-founded ni Co, maoy usa sa top 15 ka kompaniya nga nakakuha og 20 porsyento o mobalor sa P100 billion nga proyekto sa flood control gikan sa tuig 2022 hangtod 2025.

Si Co giapil usab nga co-accused sa kanhi House Speaker nga si Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez sa P7.4 billion plunder case may labot sa kontrobersyal nga mga ilegal nga kalihukan, budget insertions, ug anomalosong proyekto sa baha.

Nasikop kadiyot si Co sa mga awtoridad sa Czech Republic niadtong Abril samtang nisuway kini sa pag-agi paingon sa Germany.

Nagtinguha si Co nga mangayo og political asylum sa France.

Sa pikas bahin, gipadayag usab ni Ombudsman Boying Remulla niadtong Lunes, Septiyembre 7, nga makig-estorya siya sa French authorities sa Paris aron pahibaw-on sa mga kaso nga giatubang ni Co ug ni Senator Loren Legarda.

Si Legarda gipailawom sa preliminary investigation alang sa mga reklamo nga plunder, graft, ug conflict of interest tungod sa P10-billion solar energy project sa iyang anak nga si Congressman Leandro Leviste.

"Because Zaldy Co is now in France. Loren Legarda is also there. It’s becoming a trend for them to hide there. So, we will make their world smaller," bahad ni Ombudsman Remulla.

"You don't warn them, but you tell them…that it's not good to have the reputation of being the hiding place of ill-gotten wealth. Wealth stolen from people who could have used the money to improve the lives of those in need," dugang sa

Ombudsman.

Nagduda ang Ombudsman sa sige'g ka-extend sa pagpuyo ni Legarda sa France.

Si Leviste nakakuha og travel authority sa nagkalainlaing nasod gikan Hulyo 26 hangtod Septiyembre 24 samtang si Legarda makadaghang higayon usab nga nangayo og extended medical leave diin ang labing ulahi matapos karong Septiyembre 16. / TPM