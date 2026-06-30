Mandaue mopamulta og P5,000 batok sa prank emergency calls

Nagtinguha ang Dakbayan sa Mandaue nga mapugngan ang prank ug malisyusong emergency calls pinaagi sa gisugyot nga ordinansa nga magpahamtang og P5,000 nga multa sa mga tawo nga mohimo og bakak nga emergency reports.

Matod ni Councilor Jennifer Del Mar, ang maong lakang nagtumong sa pagpanalipod sa emergency responders ug pagseguro nga ang mga polis, bombero, ug rescue teams magpabiling andam alang sa mga tinuod nga emerhensiya.

“Every prank or fake emergency call wastes the time and resources of our responders and could delay assistance to someone who truly needs help. That is why we are proposing a P5,000 fine with no warning for violators,” matod ni Del Mar.

Ubos sa gisugyot nga ordinansa, imbestigahon sa mga awtoridad ang bakak nga report ug makigtambayayong sa mga ahensiya sama sa Mandaue City Command Center, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, ug National Telecommunications Commission aron mailhan ug mapahamtangan og silot ang mga nakalapas. / ABC