Mandaue nagplano og ordinansa aron i-regulate ang e-trike

Naghimo karon og draft nga ordinansa ang Mandaue City Council aron i-regulate ang electric tricycles (e-trikes) ug maghatag og legal nga prangkisa sa mga operator isip kabahin sa paningkamot sa dakbayan nga mapalambo ang mas limpyo ug mas baratong pampublikong transportasyon.

Matod ni Councilor Carlo Fortuna, chairman sa Committee on Laws and Ordinances, ang gisugyot nga ordinansa magdasig sa mga drayber sa traysikol nga mobalhin gikan sa fuel-powered units ngadto sa electric vehicles aron maminusan ang epekto sa pagsaka sa presyo sa gasolina ug mapalambo ang environment-friendly nga transportasyon.

“We are proposing an ordinance that will formally regulate e-trikes and grant them legal franchises to operate. Any operator who wants to shift from a fuel-powered tricycle to an electric one will have the legal authority to do so under this ordinance,” sigon ni Fortuna.

Matod niya, mas ekonomikanhon ang paggamit sa electric tricycles tungod kay mas ubos ang adlaw-adlaw nga gasto sa operasyon.

“Electric vehicles are much cheaper to operate. Drivers spend less on daily operations while earning roughly the same income because passenger fares will remain almost the same,” dugang niya.

Ang gisugyot nga ordinansa magtakda sab og mga sumbanan alang sa franchise eligibility, diin ang operasyon limitado lamang sa mga heavy-duty e-trikes nga giila sa Land Transportation Office (LTO) ug luwas nga makakarga og upat hangtod lima ka pasahero.

Sumala ni Fortuna, plano sa siyudad nga makigtambayayong sa Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) ug sa City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) aron magtukod og mga gitudlong terminal ug charging stations, lakip na ang posibilidad sa paggamit og solar-powered charging systems.

“Our goal is to modernize public transportation in an organized manner without disrupting traffic while making it more sustainable for both operators and commuters,” matod ni Fortuna. / ABC