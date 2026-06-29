Mandaue nangayo og P50-M alang sa dugang ekipo sa ospital

Giaprobahan sa Mandaue City Council ang usa ka resolusyon nga nangayo og P50 milyunes nga pinansyal nga tabang gikan sa Cebu Provincial Government aron mapalit ang gikinahanglang medical equipment alang sa Mandaue City Hospital.

Sumala ni Mandaue City Councilor Joel Seno, chairperson sa Committee on Appropriation, Budget and Finance, gamiton ang maong pundo sa pagpalit og mga importanteng ekipo alang sa emergency room, operating room, delivery room, laboratory, rehabilitation unit, ingon man portable ultrasound machines ug mobile X-ray units aron hingpit nang operational ang ospital.

“The hospital building is already there, but what we need now is the equipment. That is why we approved a resolution requesting P50 million from the Cebu Provincial Government so we can provide the necessary medical equipment for our hospital,” matod ni Seno.

Dugang niya, ang maong hangyo nagsuporta sa mga prayoridad sa administrasyon ni Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano sa sektor sa panglawas. / ABC, Gwenyth Borgonia – UV intern