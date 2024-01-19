Manny vs. Tank?; Gibbons: Posible

Si Sean Gibbons, kinsa maoy nagdumala sa promotional company ni Manny Pacquiao, nagtuo nga ang Filipino superstar mahimong intere­sado kaayo sa pagpakig-away sa walay pildeng puncher nga si Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.

Si Pacquiao, 45-anyos, miretiro sa maong sport niadtong 2021 human napildi sa dose ka hugna nga desisyon sa mga kamot ni kanhi welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas.

Sa taho sa boxingscene.com, gipasabot ni Gibbons nga ang sporting authority sa Saudi Arabia interesado kaayo nga moaway si Pacquiao sa nasod - nga ang maong kompetisyon maoy kataposang away sa iyang karera.

Gilantaw sa beterano sa industriya ang ‘Tank’ nga lig-on nga kontra sa iyang boksidor.

“Manny and Gervonta Davis match up really well and that would be a fun fight. It’s a matter of being able to make the fight and that’s the difficult part. To close out his career in Saudi, it makes so much sense because they love him in that area so we will keep focusing on that first and we will see what comes up,” gikutlo si Gibbons sa samang taho.

Samtang miretiro si Pacquiao pipila ka tuig na ang milabay, niapil siya og mga exhibition fight. Andam siya sa usa ka sanctioned nga away.

“Manny has said this before, age is a number. He is still operating at the highest level of the sport and beginning camp this week in his hometown ahead of preparing for the April 20th exhibition fight in Thailand,” dugang ni Gibbons. / gikan sa boxingscene.com