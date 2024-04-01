Marbil gitudlo nga PNP chief

Gitudlo ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. si Police Major General Rommel Francisco Marbil isip ika-30 nga hepe sa Philippine National Police (PNP) hulip kang Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr., kinsang term extension natapos niadtong Marso 31, 2024.

Giila ug gipahalipayan ni Marcos si Acorda alang sa iyang mga paningkamot, patriyotismo, ug dili matarug nga dedikasyon sa pagsiguro sa kaluwasan ug seguridad sa katawhang Pilipino pinaagi sa iyang “Five-Focused Agenda,” nga iyang gituohan nga naggiya sa PNP ngadto sa mas matinud-anon nga mga operasyon sa pagpatuman sa balaod, pagpalambo sa kapabilidad sa teknolohiya sa impormasyon ug mas lig-on nga relasyon sa komunidad.

Iyang gitumbok ang Octa Research survey nga gihimo niadtong 2023, nga nag-ila sa PNP isip 3rd Highest Performing and Most Trusted sa 25 ka ahensya sa gobyerno sa ikaduhang quarter sa 2023, nga adunay 76 percent trust rating.

“With all these, I believe, the best send-off gift that we can give General Acorda is neither the usual memorabilia nor the typical testimonials. The best parting token that we can offer him is the pledge to exceed what he has done during his watch and to continue the good work that he has begun,” matod ni Marcos. / TPM sa SunStar Philippines