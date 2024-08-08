Marbil: Kinabuhi panalipdan sa kampanya batok sa drugas

Gipadayag ni General Rommel Marbil, hepe sa Philippine National Police (PNP), niadtong Huwebes, Agusto 8, 2024, ang kapulisan padayon nga komitado alang sa pagpanalipod sa kinabuhi sa tawo ug pagseguro sa kaayohan ug dignidad sa matag miyembro sa komunidad, ilabi na sa pakigbatok kontra ilegal nga droga ug pagpabilin sa kalinaw ug han-ay.

Sa iyang pakigpulong atol sa 123rd Police Service Anniversary nga adunay tema nga “Sa Bagong Pilipinas ang Gusto ng Pulis Ligtas Ka” nga gipahigayon sa Camp Crame sa Quezon City, giingon ni Marbil nga ang kampanya batok ilegal nga droga sa administrasyon ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. nagpunting sa pag-ila sa dignidad sa katilingban pinaagi sa pagtuman sa balaod, ilabi na sa aspeto sa mga katungod sa tawo.

Gisulti niya nga ang mga stratehiya sa pagpangpatuman sa balaod sa PNP naglakip sa paglikay sa pagkapalapad sa ilegal nga droga ug pagrehabilitar sa drug users, nga apil na usab ang ilang pagbalik sa katilingban pinaagi sa kolaborasyon sa nagkalain-laing mga stakeholders ug mga panag-uban sa komunidad.

â€œOur battle against drug abuse transcends mere law enforcement. It fundamentally aims to uphold the very fabric of our society as we pursue our anti-illegal drug campaign targeting high-value targets and identifying drug sources,â€ matod ni Marbil.

Sukad niadtong Hulyo 2022, sa pagsugod sa pagdumala ni Marcos, nakasakmit ang PNP og mga ilegal nga druga nga nagkantidad ug P36.5 bilyon, nga naglakip ug hapit P10 bilyon nga kantidad sa shabu nga nadakpan sa Alitagtag, Batangas niadtong Abril.

Gipahayag usab ni Marbil ang dakong pagkunhod sa mga kaso sa rape, carnapping, ug robbery uban sa 21.09 porsyento nga pagkunhod sa mga insidente sa cybercrime.

Gisulti niya nga ang PNP nagdugang sa ilang deployment sa komunidad nga 85 porsyento sa ilang mga personnel gipakatap sa kadalanan.

"Our communities, our streets, and fear has diminished, and families enjoy their homes without the looming threat of crime. Children play freely with genuine smiles and the improved safety has enhanced the quality of life attracting more visitors and boosting community well-being," dugang ni Marbil.

Gi-report usab sa hepe sa kapulisan ngadto kang Marcos, nga nitambong sa maong event, ang P553 milyon kantidad sa bag-ong napalit nga mga armas ug mobility assets aron mapalambo ang kapasidad sa PNP sa pagmentinar sa kalinaw ug seguridad sa mga komunidad.

Kini naglakip ug 20 units sa 4x4 personnel carriers, 299 units sa light motorcycles, 193 units sa light transport vehicles, 75 units sa patrol jeeps, ug 155 units sa 5.56 mm light machine guns, nga adunay kinatibuk-ang procurement value nga P505.53 milyon.

Gisulti ni Marbil nga ang PNP capability enhancement program komitado sa pag­palambo sa ahensiya, shoot, communicate, ug investigative capabilities.

Ang iyang inisyatibo naglakip sa usa ka fleet nga 2,379 ka mga sakyanan, 28,580 ka mga armas, ug 8,189 ka mga piraso sa communication ug investigation equipment.

â€œThese upgrades have significantly enhanced our operational capacity, ensuring more effective and efficient responses in bolstering community safety. We are also proud to announce the completion of PNP indoor firing range with phases 2 and 3 underway. This state-of-the-art soundproof facility provides 24/7 access for uninterrupted training regardless of weather conditions or external factors,â€ matod niya.

"We have intensified our modernization efforts and advancement. The digital threats the establishment of the cyber security operations center represent a pivotal advance in ensuring modern infrastructure..."/ TPM / SunStar Philippines