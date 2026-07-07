Marcoleta di katambong sa husay tungod sa sakit

Gipahibalo sa Philippine National Police (PNP) Health Service nga si Senador Rodante Marcoleta anaa sa stable nga kondisyon, apan dili medically fit nga angay moatubang sa husay tungod sa iyang nag-usab-usab nga blood pressure (BP).

Matod ni Lt. Col. Benaly Bayani, chief sa Internal Medicine Section sa PNP Health Service, padayon nga giobserbahan ang 72-anyos nga senador ug gipaubos sa diagnostic tests.

“Right now, he is still undergoing a medical workup for further evaluation. We are still waiting for the results of the laboratory tests we conducted on him,” matod ni Bayani.

Giingon ni Bayani nga gipaubos si Marcoleta sa nagkadaiyang eksaminasyon lakip ang blood chemistry tests, electrocardiogram (ECG), chest X-ray, 2D echocardiogram, ug cervical spine X-ray.

“Right now, his blood pressure is fluctuating. Considering his age and his comorbidities, and since Senator Marcoleta is a known hypertensive patient, we need to closely monitor his blood pressure,” butyag ni Bayani.

Anaa sa PNP Health Service ang tanang medikal nga pasilidad ug kagamitan nga gikinahanglan alang sa pag-assess sa kahimtang sa senador.

Sumala ni Bayani, ang mga sakop lamang sa pamilya ni Marcoleta ug ang iyang legal counsel ang gitugotan nga makabisita kaniya.

Apan, iyang gikompirmar nga nibisita sab si Vice President Sara Duterte sa senador gikan sa alas-7:30 hangtod mga alas-8:30 sa buntag niadtong Martes, Hulyo 7, 2026. / TPM Sunstar Philippines