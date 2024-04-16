Marcos bukas sa pag-apil sa Japan sa Balikatan

Si Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. niingon nga ang iyang administrasyon nagtan-aw sa posibilidad nga tugutan ang pwersang militar sa Japan nga moapil sa tinuig nga Balikatan exercises tali sa Pilipinas ug mga sundawo sa US.

Sa usa ka pakighinabi sa Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (Focap), si Marcos niingon nga ang paglakip sa mga pwersa sa Hapon sa Balikatan makapasa­yon sa Pilipinas ug Japan sa pagtinabangay, sa pagkoordinar ug pagtutok sa mga dapit diin ang mga problema, ug i-maximize ang mga kapanguhaan.

“Well, Balikatan is traditionally between the Philippines and the US. That’s part of our military defense treaty that we hold these exercises every year...Now, with the inclusion of Japan, and to some of these exercises that we’ve been doing, not only Balikatan, but others, I don’t see any reason why Japan should not be part of those exercises in the future... And, I think that may be something that we can study,” matod niya.

Si Marcos niingon nga ang pag-apil sa Japan sa Balikatan makaayo usab sa pagmintinar sa kalinaw ug kalig-on, kagawasan sa paglawig ug pagsunod sa “totally and completely, and constantly to the rule of international law,” partikular sa United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea ( Unclos).

Bag-o lang gitapos ni Marcos ang trilateral meeting uban ni US President Joe Biden ug Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio sa White House sa Washington, DC diin gisubli sa tulo ka mga nasod ang ilang hugot nga kasabutan sa ekonomikanhon ug maritime nga kooperasyon.

Ang Presidente nitataw, hinuon, nga ang Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) tali sa Pilipinas ug Japan lahi sa Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) sa nasod uban sa Estados Unidos.

“It’s not the same as a Visiting Forces Agreement. That, I think, that’s not, it’s not similar -- we’ve had problems with that with the Americans, some American forces, we all know. But that’s not... it’s very, very different from what the Reciprocal Agreement will be with the Japanese,” tubag ni Marcos sa dihang gipangutana kon asa nga nasod ang angay nga mokustodiya sa mga makasala nga Japanese servicemen kon maaprobahan ang RAA.

“It’s not going to be as if it’s their base and they, their seamen will come down and will go into the city and go -- I don’t think that that’s a part of the agreement,” dugang niya.

Ang RAA nakita nga maka­pauswag pag-ayo sa kooperasyon sa militar tali sa duha ka nasod, gawas sa pagpalambo sa seguridad sa rehiyon. / TPM, SunStar Philippines