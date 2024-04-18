Marcos giapil sa Time Magazine sa The Most Influential People of 2024

Ang Time Magazine ningalan kang Presidente Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. isip kabahin sa listahan sa “The Most Influential People of 2024”, nga niingon nga “by trying to repair his family name,” ang anak ug sangay sa ngalan sa namatay nga diktador “may reshape his country too.”

Ang tinuig nga listahan sa magasin naglakip usab sa sikat nga Japanese animator nga si Hayao Miyazaki, tigmugna sa mga gimahal nga animated films sama sa “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Spirited Away,” ug “Whisper of the Heart.”

Ang ubang impluwensyal nga mga tawo sa listahan mao ang Amerikanong negosyante nga si Mark Cuban, ang kasamtangang minoriya nga tag-iya sa basketball team nga Dallas Mavericks; Yulia Navalny, biyuda sa namatay nga lider sa oposisyon sa Russia nga si Alexei Navalny; ug William Lai, umaabot nga presidente sa Taiwan nga dili pro-Beijing.

Mahitungod kang Marcos, ang Time Magazine naghisgot nga ang iyang amahan “dictator father plundered billions of dollars from state coffers and stood accused of grievous human-rights violations until his ouster in 1986.”

“Bongbong’s rise to the Philippine presidency in 2022 was owed to whitewashing this family legacy through clever manipulation of social media,” kini niingon.

“Yet Bongbong’s desire to rehabilitate the Marcos name has resulted in other shifts. He brought technocrats back into government, steadied the post-pandemic economy, and elevated the Philippines on the world stage,” kini nidugang.

Namatikdan usab sa Time ang “lig-on” nga baruganan sa Presidente batok sa agresibo nga China.

Wala pa moluwat og pamahayag ang Malacañang sa pagkalakip sa Presidente sa listahan sa impluwensyal nga mga tawo sa Time Magazine. / KAL