Marcos gipasalamatan sa POC

Nagpasalamat si Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino sa suportang gihatag ni President Ferdinand “Bong-Bong” Marcos Jr. sa atletang mga Pinoy nga mokombati sa 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sa iyang ikatulong State of the Nation Address (SONA), lakip sa mga gihisgutan ug gipanghinautan ni Marcos mao ang 22 ka atletang mga Pinoy nga mohamag sa paris Games ug laing unom sa Paralympics.

“As we speak, 28 of our finest athletes are set to compete in Paris for the glory of the Philippines,” tipik sa pamahayag ni Marcos nga napatik sa www.abs-cbnnews.com.

“Let us wish them well and the best of luck.”

Gitataw ni Tolentino nga makahatag kini og dugang kadasig sa atletang mga Pinoy nga magdala sa bandera sa Pilipinas alang sa labing dakong kompetisyon sa paugnat sa kusog sa kalibutan.

“Thank you, PBBM, for your kind wishes for the athletes at the Olympics,” asoy ni Tolentino.

“It’s definitely inspiring and it’s an extreme boost to the morale not only to our athletes competing in Paris, but to the entire Philippine sports.”

Nidugang si Tolentino nga gipakita ni Marcos kon unsa ka mahinungdanon ang paugnat sa kusog sa iyang administrasyon.

Sa Paris Games, ang Pilipinas mokombati sa athletics, boxing, fencing, golf, gymnastics, judo, rowing, swimming, ug weightlifting. / ESL