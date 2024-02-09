Marcos Jr.: Maghiusa, Mindanao dili ibuwag

Niawhag si Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. niadtong Huwebes, Pebrero 8, 2024, sa tanang hingtungdan sa paghunong sa panawagan alang sa pagbuwag sa Mindanao gikan sa Pilipinas.

Dason niya, kalapasan kini sa Konstitusyon. Iya ning giluwatan atol sa iyang pakigpulong sa obserbasyon sa “Constitution Day 2024” nga gipahigayon sa dakbayan sa Makati.

Si Marcos niingon nga ang paningkamot sa pagbulag sa Mindanao gikan sa Pilipinas “is doomed to fail because it is anchored on a false premise, not to mention a sheer constitutional travesty.”

“The current leadership of Barmm (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) itself has repudiated this preposterous proposal. And so did the other political leaders of Mindanao. This is because there can be, as in fact there is already, genuine and effective local autonomy throughout our country, especially in the Barmm, without compromising our national integrity in the slightest degree,” matod ni Marcos.

“I strongly appeal to all concerned to stop this call for a separate Mindanao. This is a grave violation of the Constitution...Hindi ito ang Bagong Pilipinas na ating hinuhubog. Bagkus, ito ay pagwasak mismo sa ating bansang Pilipinas,” dugang niya.

Matod ni Marcos nga ang Konstitusyon sa Pilipinas nanawagan alang sa usa ka nagkahiusa ug dili mabahinbahin.

‘NASAMUYO’

Una nang gipadayag ni kanhi Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ang ilang plano nga buhion ang Mindanao initiative, nga nagtumong sa pagbulag sa Mindanao gikan sa Republika sa Pilipinas, tungod sa iyang kasagmuyo nga ang Mindanao gibiyaan.

Matod niya, ang pagbulag dili rebelyon o sedisyon kay magkinahanglan kini og legal nga proseso.

Ang pamahayag ni Duterte nahitabo taliwala sa mga diskusyon sa pag-amendar sa konstitusyon pinaagi sa People’s Initiative (PI) diin dili siya pabor.

Si Marcos nipasalig sa aktibong pag-atubang sa mga isyo sa konstitusyon nga nagsamok sa nasod samtang siya nisaad sa “Great Protector of the Constitution.”

“I will not stand idly by, but rather, will proactively confront these issues head on. For it is my sworn duty as elected President to preserve and defend the Constitution, and also to ensure that laws, especially the fundamental law of the land, are faithfully executed,” dason ni Marcos.

“Moreover, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and having control and supervision over our police forces, I bear the paramount mandates of maintaining peace and order in our land, and in preserving our national territory and security,” dason niya.

Siya nisaad nga ang mga reporma sa Konstitusyon limitado lamang sa mga probisyon sa ekonomiya nga nagtumong sa pagpauswag sa ekonomiya sa nasod.

Gipataas sa Presidente ang importansya sa kaayuhan sa ekonomiya sa nasod, uban sa daghang sektor sa katilingban, partikular na sa negosyo, nga nagpunting sa pipila ka mga probisyon sa ekonomiya sa Konstitusyon nga nagpugong sa kusog nga pagtubo sa Pilipinas.

“In any event, this administration is going to push hard to attract more foreign investments to significantly help us achieve our ambition of upper middle-class income status by 2025,” matod ni Marcos.

“Despite nearly 16 percent decrement in our net foreign direct investment inflows, our economy continues to grow and is expected to grow further by 6.5 to 7.5 percent in 2024,” dugang niya. / TPM sa SunStar Philippine