Marcos malaumon sa kahiusahan sa Ramadan

Si Presidente Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. namahayag sa Dominggo, Marso 10, 2024, nga siya malaumon nga ang balaang bulan sa Ramadan sa Islam higayon sa kahiusahan.

“Strengthen our kinship, open our hearts to forgive past grievances...” nga iyang mensahe sa pagsugod sa buwan sa Ramadan.

Gidasig ni Marcos ang mga Filipino sa pagdawat sa espiritu sa panag-uyon, nga nagpasiugda sa potensyal niini nga makatampo sa kolektibong pag-uswag.

Gipadayag niya ang panaghiusa sa kaigsuonan nga Muslim, sa sulod sa nasod ug sa gawas.

“Together, let us build a future where love and understanding prevail and where the light of hope..” matod ni Marcos, Jr.

“Today marks the beginning of the sacred journey of Ramadan, a time of reflection and spiritual growth where the virtues of compassion, empathy, and generosity are upheld and practiced fervently,” dugang niya.

Sa pagkutlo sa espisyal nga importansya sa Ramadan, si Marcos miingon nga kini nagpahinumdom sa mga tawo sa adunahang diversity sa kultura ug relihiyon nga tapestry sa nasod.

“It is with no doubt that our Muslim brothers and sisters have made invaluable contributions to our nation’s history and heritage, shaping our beloved motherland into the diverse and united country that it is today,” dugang ni Marcos.

“During this holiest of months, Muslims around the world observe fasting from dawn till dusk, abstaining from worldly pleasures as a means of purifying their souls and deepening their connection with Allah. Truly, this demonstration of faith speaks volumes of their deep introspection and shared devotion, allowing them to create a stronger bond in their communities through their beliefs. I wish everyone a meaningful and solemn celebration,” dason niya. / SunStar Philippines