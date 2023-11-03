Marcos mi-resign sa DA; Laurel gitudlo

Niluwat sa katungdanan si Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr., kay gitudlo niya ang business tycoon nga si Francisco Tiu Laurel isip bag-ong secretary sa Department of Agriculture (DA).

Gipapanumpa ni Marcos sa katungdanan si Laurel niadtong Biyernes, Nobiyembre 3, 2023, sa Malacañang. “It is time that we have found somebody who understands very well the problems that agriculture is facing,” matod sa Presidente.

“And the reason for the timing, is that now we are confident that we have a fair understanding of what it is that needs to be done, what are the problems and the reason that I held on the position of secretary of agriculture was that I truly believe and I think I was proven right that there are many things that only a President could do and the problems were so important and were so deep that I felt that the authority... I suppose moral persuasion of a President was necessary for us to be able to figure out, and it really was, agriculture is not as much much more complicated thing than most people understand,” dugang niya.

Si Marcos niingon nga ang iyang marching nga mando ngadto kang Laurel mao ang pagpangita og mga paagi aron matubag ang pagsaka sa presyo sa mga palaliton sa agrikultura sa nasod, pagtan-aw sa mga kabalaka sa kausaban sa klima ug mga sakit sa mga mananap, ilabina sa mga manok, ug sa pagtrabaho sa pagpalambo sa produksyon sa agrikultura ug mekanisasyon.

Si Marcos nagsilbi isip kalihim sa DA sulod sa kapin sa usa ka tuig.

Si Laurel nipadayag og pasa­lamat kang Marcos ug nisaad nga ipadayon ang iyang mga programa alang sa sektor sa agrikultura ug matuman ang mga tumong sa iyang administrasyon. (SunStar Philippines)