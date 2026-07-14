Marcos mibutyag nga nakahilak siya dihang midaog si Eala sa Wimbledon

Gipasidunggan og presidential citation ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. si Filipina tennis star Alex Eala isip pag-ila sa makasaysayon niining kampanya sa labing prestihiyusong tennis tournament lukop kalibutan nga mao ang Wimbledon sa London, England ning bag-uhay lang.

Ning maong torneyo, nakaabot si Eala sa 4th round diin iyang gitaktak ang defending champion ug world No. 3 Iga Swiatek sa Poland.

Gitunol ni Marcos ang pasidungog ngadto kang Eala niadtong Lunes, Hulyo 13, 2026, sa Ceremonial Hall sa Malacañang Palace.

“I really, really am so happy to have you here. You cannot imagine. This is one of those occasions where I say to myself, it’s good to be President,” matod pa ni Marcos, nga napatik sa www.gmanews.tv.

Matod ni Marcos nga usa siya ka big fan ni Eala ug iyang gibutyag nga nakahilak siya dihang nakarehistro og kadaugan si Eala sa Wimbledon.

“After you won, we all cried. You know, this is Wimbledon. Wimbledon is about as high, there’s no higher level of professional tennis than Wimbledon,” pasabot ni Marcos. / ESL