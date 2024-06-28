Marcos midasig sa ‘berde’, malungtaron nga turismo

Gidasig ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang importansya sa malungtarong ekonomiya sa turismo pinaagi sa pagsagop sa mga maayong gawi sa promusyon.

“We must go green in the transformation of our product and services as the solution to address climate change, resource preservation, and long-term industry sustainability,” matod ni Marcos atol sa opening ceremony of the 36th Joint Meeting of the UN Tourism Commission for East Asia and the Pacific and the UN Tourism Commission for South Asia nga gipahigayon sa Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort sa Brgy. Punta Engaño, dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu sa Biyernes sa buntag, Hunyo 28, 2024.

Gisugyot niya ang pagsagop sa malungtarong mga gawi aron mapanalipdan ang ekolohiya ug kinaiyahan apan usab ang mga lokal nga kultura.

Nagtuo usab si Marcos nga ang edukasyon adunay hinungdanon nga papel sa pag-uswag sa lainlaing mga industriya

“We need to raise the standards and practices in this crucial sector by investing in education, training, and skills upgrading of all the personnel who are working in this industry,” dason ni Marcos.

“We will require experts and professionals from different fields to come and help to make tourism a meaningful and educational and Impactful experience not only for our tourists but also for our stakeholders,” dason niya.

Sa Marso ning tuiga, matod ni Marcos, niabot na sa 2.9 milyunes ka international tourists ang Pilipinas.

“These highlight the robust recovery and continued appeal of our country as a top travel destination,” dugang ni Marcos.

“In 2023, the share of Tourism Direct Gross Value Added to the Philippine economy amounted to 8.6 percent of our GDP or 2.09 trillion pesos, which roughly amounts to 35 billion US dollars. This is an impressive increase of 48 percent compared to our previous year’s numbers,” dason niya.

Sumala ni Marcos, kini nga ihap “marks the highest record in growth in gross value added in tourism since the year 2000.”

Ang green transformation sa turismo usa sa mga diskusyon sa 36th Joint Meeting sa UN Tourism Commission alang sa East Asia ug sa Pasipiko ug sa UN Tourism Commission alang sa South Asia. / Ardershir Morales, HNU intern / EHP