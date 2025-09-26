Marcos midasig sa gov’t agencies nga suportahan ang kasaulogan sa Thrilla in Manila Anniversary

Gidasig ni Presidente Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ang tanang mga ahensya sa gobiyerno nga suportahan ang Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) isip tipik sa pagpangandam sa umaabot nga 50th anniversary celebration sa “Thrilla in Manila” karong Oktubre 26-31, 2025.

Ang “Thrilla in Manila” gipahigayon niadtong Oktubre 1, 1975, sa Araneta Coliseum diin gilupig ni Muhammad Ali si Joe Frazier sa ilang inilugay sa World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Council (WBC), ug The Ring heavyweight titles.

Sa Memorandum Circular No. 99, si Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin niingon nga ang away dili lang usa ka makasaysayong engkuwentro sa boksing apan nagbutang kini sa Pilipinas sa global stage.

“All government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, are hereby directed, and all LGUs, non-government organizations, and the private sector, are hereby encouraged, to extend full support and assistance to PSC in the successful celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Thrilla in Manila,” tipik sa memorandum nga napatik www.gmanews.tv.

Sa main event sa Thrilla in Manila 50th Anniversary boxing card karong Oktubre 29, depensaan ni WBC minimumweight champion Filipino Melvin Jerusalem ang iyang depensa batok kang South African Siyakholwa Kuse. / ESL