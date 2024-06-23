Marcos mihatag og award sa Navy nga miapil sa ‘rore’

Gihatagan og award ni Pre­sidente Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. sa Do­minggo, Hunyo 23, 2024, ang mga personahe sa Philippine Navy nga miapil sa routine rotation ug resupply (rore) nga misyon sa Ayungin Shoal niadtong Hunyo 17.

Gihatag ni Marcos ang Order of Lapu-Lapu Rank of Kampilan ngadto sa Seaman First Class Underwater Opera­tor nga si Jeffrey Facundo kinsa nawad-an og kumagko tungod sa “intentional high-speed ramming” sa China Coast Guard sa usa ka barko sa Pilipinas.

Ang uban nga sakop sa misyon nakadawat sa Order of Lapu-Lapu Rank of Kamagi.

Sa iyang pakigpulong, ang punong ehekutibo midayeg sa mga tropa sa pag-ehersisyo nga “greatest restraints amidst intense provocation.”

“You demonstrated to the world that the Filipino spirit is one that is brave, determined, and yet is compassionate,” matod ni Marcos.

Giawhag ni Marcos ang mga tropa nga magpadayon sa pagtuman sa ilang katungdanan sa pagpanalipod sa nasod uban ang integridad ug respeto.

Samtang iyang gisubli nga ang Pilipinas wa mopasiugda og gubat kay ang tumong niini mao ang paghatag og mali­nawon ug malambuong kinabuhi sa matag Pilipino.

“We refuse to play by the rules that force us to choose sides in a great power competition. No government that truly exists in the service of the people will invite danger or harm to lives and livelihood. And that is why, in defending the nation, we stay true to our Filipino nature that we would like to settle all these issues peacefully,” dason niya. / SunStar Philippines