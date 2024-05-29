Marcos mihimakak nga nagpaluyo sa paghulip

Gipanghimakak ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. nga siya ang nagpaluyo sa bag-o lang nga kausaban sa liderato sa Senado.

Sa pakighinabi sa mga tigbalita sa Brunei, si Marcos niingon nga samtang nasayod siya sa mga plano sa pagpalagpot sa Presidente sa Senado nga si Juan Miguel Zubiri, ang desisyon gihimo sa mga kaubang magbabalaud ni Zubiri sa upper chamber.

“I guess if you’re Senate President, the only power that be is the President. So, I’m not sure what he is referring to. If that is a specific instance or just as a general principle. I don’t know. I haven’t spoken to him about it,” matod ni Marcos.

“The last time I spoke to him, we talked about the procurement law. This didn’t come up. So, it’s hard for me to answer simply because I’m not quite sure what he’s referring to because what instructions could there be that hindi niya natapos. Yes, that’s still unclear to me what he was referring to,” dugang niya.

Matod niya nga si Senador Francis Escudero niduol kaniya ug niingon nga paninguhaon niya nga mahimong Senate President.

Gipanghimakak usab ni Marcos nga nakigsulti siya sa ubang mga senador bahin niini, ingon nga wala siyay panahon sa mao nga adlaw nga gipili sa Senado si Escudero isip bag-ong Presidente sa Senado, ang ikatulo nga labing taas nga opisyal sa gobyerno.

“So, that’s the extent. That‘s how I was basically informed at every step of the way but it moves so quickly as well. But of course, we knew the state of the voting. When that was still being collected, the votes were still being collected by Senator Chiz,” siya niingon.

“So, that’s the extent. That‘s how I was basically informed at every

step of the way but it moves so quickly as well. But of course, we knew

the state of the voting. When that was still being collected, the votes

were still being collected by Senator Chiz,” ingon niya. / TPM sa SunStar Philippines