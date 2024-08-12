Marcos mikondenar sa China air force

Hugot nga gikondenar ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang pag-agi sa usa ka abyon sa Peopleâ€™s Liberation Armyâ€“Air Force (PLAAF) ibabaw sa Scarborough Shoal o Bajo de Masinloc nga naghatag og dakong risgo sa mga personahe sa Philippine Air Force (PAF).

Sa usa ka pahayag, gi-denounce ni Marcos ang â€œunjustified, illegal, and reckless actionsâ€ sa China nga mahimong nagresulta sa usa ka bangga sa eroplano sa Pilipinas nga nagbuhat sa usa ka routine maritime security operation ibabaw sa nasudnong airspace.

â€œI strongly condemn the air incident in Bajo de Masinloc earlier this week, and stand by our brave men and women of the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines), especially the Philippine Air Force,â€ matod ni Marcos.

â€œThe actions of the Peopleâ€™s Liberation Army-Air Force aircraft were unjustified, illegal and reckless, especially as the PAF aircraft was undertaking a routine maritime security operation in Philippine sovereign airspace,â€ dason ni Marcos.

Niingon si Marcos nga ang â€œinstabilityâ€ sa nasudnong airspace nag-uban sa hagit sa pag-angkon sa China sa dagat sa West Philippine Sea.

Apan, misaad siya nga magpadayon sa husto nga diplomasya ug malinawon nga pamaagi sa pag-resolba sa mga panagbangi, nga nagpunting nga ang China kinahanglan ipakita ang hingpit nga kapasidad sa paglihok sa responsabli sa dagat ug sa langit.

Ang Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) niingon nga ang usa ka PAF NC-212i nga eroplano nagbuhat og routine maritime patrol ibabaw sa Bajo de Masinloc niadtong Agosto 8, 2024, sa dihang duha ka eroplano gikan sa PLAAF ang naghimo sa usa ka delikado nga maniobra ug naghulog og flares sa eroplano sa Pilipinas.

Si AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. niingon nga ang aksyon sa China nagbutang sa dakong risgo sa mga personnel sa air force ug nakasamok usab sa legal nga flight operations sa airspace nga sakop sa Philippine sovereignty ug hurisdiksyon ug nakalapas sa internasyonal nga balaod ug regulasyon nga nagdumala sa kaluwasan sa aviation.

Ang AFP nagsumiter sa insidente ngadto sa Department of Foreign Affairs ug sa mga angay nga ahensya sa gobiyerno.

Si Brawner nagpabilin nga ang AFP magpadayon sa iyang patrol ug surveillance operations sa Scarborough Shoal, nga usa ka sovereign nga teritoryo sa Pilipinas ug usa ka integral nga bahin sa kapuloan sa nasud. / TPM / SunStar Philippines