Marcos mikondenar sa North Korea

Gikondenar ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa Lu­nes, Disyembre 18, 2023, ang pagpabuto sa North Korea og intercontinental ballistic missile paingon sa Sea of Japan.

Si Marcos miduyog sa Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) sa pagkondenar sa maong buhat, nga nag-ingon nga kini naghulga ug nagdaot sa rehiyon ug sa kalibotan.

“We join Japan, together with the rest of the Asean, in condemning the continued threat that the launching [of] ballistic missiles by the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] represents,” siya niingon.

Iyang gihimo ang mga pamahayag sa wala pa ang iyang pakigpulong atol sa tigom sa mga lider sa Asia Zero Emission Community (Azec) sa Prime Minister’s Office sa Tokyo, Japan isip kabahin sa 50th Commemorative Asean-Japan Friendship and Cooperation Summit.

“As we speak on economic progress in our region, we found these aspirations on a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific Region. So, such dangerous and provocative actions by the DPRK threaten and destabilize the region and the world,” matod niya.

Ang North Korea nagpabuto kaniadtong Dominggo, Disyembre 17, sa usa ka short range ballistic missile tumong sa dagat, sa usa ka posible nga pagpakita sa pagsupak batok sa labing bag-ong mga lakang sa Washington ug Seoul aron hugtan ang ilang mga plano sa nuclear deterrence batok sa mga hulga sa North Korea.

Ang Joint Chiefs of Staff sa South Korea miingon nga ang missile gipabuto gikan sa usa ka lugar duol sa North Korean capital sa Pyongyang mga alas 10:38 sa gabii ug nilupad ug 570 ka kilometro (354 ka milya) sa wala pa motugpa sa dagat.

Sa Lunes, Disyembre 18, ang North Korea nagpahigayon sa una nga intercontinental ballistic missile nga test sa lima ka bulan, hayan nilusad sa usa ka gipalambo, mas lihok nga hinagiban, samtang kini nanumpa sa lig-on nga mga pagtubag batok sa mga lakang sa US ug South Korea aron mapalambo ang ilang mga plano sa pagpugong sa nukleyar. (LMY, AP)