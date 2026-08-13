Marcos mimando og benepisyo sa mga COS, JO sa gobiyerno

Nag-isyu si Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. og mando nga magtugot sa boluntaryo nga pag-deduct ug pag-remit sa mga kontribusyon alang sa social protection coverage sa Contract of Service (COS) ug Job Order (JO) nga mga kawani sa gobiyerno.

Giluwatan ni Marcos ang Administrative Order (AO) No. 43 nga pinetsahan og Hunyo 3, 2026, nga nagtumong sa pagpalapad sa social protection coverage—lakip na ang Social Security System (SSS), Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), ug Pag-IBIG Fund ngadto sa mga kawani sa gobiyerno nga COS ug JO.

“All covered government agencies are hereby directed to facilitate the voluntary deduction of prescribed SSS, PhilHealth, and Pag-IBIG Fund contributions from the compensation of COS and JO workers, subject to the prior consent of the worker and in accordance with RA Nos. 11199, 11223, and 9679,” nag-ingon ang mando.

Ang mando naglangkob sa tanang departamento, ahensiya, bureau, opisina, ug instrumentalidad sa nasudnong gobiyerno, lakip ang mga government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC) ug mga state universities and colleges (SUC) nga naggamit sa serbisyo sa COS ug JO.

Giawhag sab niini ang mga local government unit nga sundon ang mga probisyon sa AO.

Gimando sab sa mando ang tukma sa panahon nga pagpadala sa maong mga kontribusyon ug ang pagpatuman sa gikinahanglan nga mga kasabutan sa mga hingtungdang institusyon aron mapadali ang husto nga pagpatuman. /TPM/SunStar Philippines