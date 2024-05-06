Marcos mimando sa DepEd nga daan school calendar ibalil

Si Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. miingon sa Lunes, Mayo 6, 2024, nga siya nag­laum nga ang pagbalik sa daan nga school calendar mahitabo sa sunod nga tuig tigtungha, nga nagpahibalo nga kini “mas maayo alang sa mga bata.”

Sa ambush interview sa sidelines sa Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) Day sa Pasay City, si Marcos niingon nga iyang gihangyo si Bise Presidente ug Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sara Duterte nga maghatag og konkretong plano aron ma­balik ang daan nga school ca­lendar nunot sa pagkanselar sa klase tungod sa grabeng kainit dala sa El Niño phenomenon.

“Well, of course, hiningi ko ‘yan sa DepEd and asked Inday Sara to give me already a concrete plan because mukha naman hindi na tayo kaila­ngan maghintay pa. At mukha naman kailangan na at I don’t see any objections really from anyone,” siya niingon.

“Especially with the El Niño being what it is. Every day you turn on the news, F2F (face-to-face) classes are cancelled, F2F classes have been postponed, etcetera. So, talagang kailangan na kaila­ngan na (it’s really needed). So, yes. That’s part of the plan that we are trying to do to bring back the old schedule,” dugang niya.

Agig tubag, gisubli ni DepEd Assistant Secretary Francis Bringas ang pasalig sa departamento sa pagsunod sa desisyon sa Presidente.

“In our letter to OP (Office of the President) regarding DepEd’s proposal for reversion to June-March SY, we already stated that we commit to abide by the Presi­dent’s decision on the matter. The same statement I made du­ring the Senate hearing last April 30,” sulti niya sa mga reporter sa usa ka Viber message.

“The most aggressive option I mentioned sa hearing would be ending SY 2024-2025 on March 31, 2025. And yes around 165 school days,” dugang niya.

Ang DepEd sa sayo pa nipagawas og Department Order alang sa pagpatuman sa adjusted school activities sa nahibi­ling mga adlaw sa School Year 2023-2024 aron anam-anam nga ibalhin balik sa Abril ngadto sa Mayo nga school break.

Ubos sa Department Order (DO) 03 series of 2024 ang pagtapos sa SY 2023-2024 gitakda niadtong Mayo 31, nga nagtakda sa duha ka buwan nga pahulay gikan sa Hunyo 1 ngadto sa Hulyo 26. / TPM / SunStar Philippines