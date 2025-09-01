Marcos motukod og commission, kalihukan sa DPWH ipaimbestigar

Gipahibawo ni presidente Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., Lunes, Septiyembre 1, 2025, nga moluwat siya og executive order nga motukod og usa ka independent commission nga mosusi sa mga anomaliya sa flood control projects ug uban pang proyekto ubos sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Matod sa presidente, ang maong independent body maoy mahimong investigative arm nga modawat ug moproseso sa tanang impormasyon kabahin sa mga iregularidad, ug magrekomendar unsay angay’ng buhaton—pagsaka og kaso iduso ngadto sa Ombudsman, o sa Department of Justice.

“But they will recommend to the executive what to do with certain parties who have been found to be part of all of this corruption that has been going on, not only in flood control. All of the workings within DPWH,” he added.

Ang maong commission langkuban unya sa mga sakop sa forensic investigators, abogado, huwes, ug mga piskal.

Wala pay gibutyag ang presidente kinsa ang molangkob sa investigating body. Samtang, ang Office of the Ombudsman motukod sab og panel sa mga piskal aron sa motu proprio investigayon sa mga anomalusong flood control projects.

Sa laing bahin, ang bag-ong gitudlong Kalihim sa DPWH nga si Vince Dizon mipahibalo nga ang una niyang mando mao ang pagdawat og courtesy resignation gikan sa tanang opisyal sa ahensya—gikan sa mga undersecretary, assistant secretary, division head, regional director, hangtod sa district engineer.

“Iyan po ang unang-unang direktiba ng ating Pangulo. Nag-usap po kami nang matagal kaninang umaga at ang sabi niya ‘linisin’ ang DPWH at ito po ang simula,” matod pa ni Dizon atol sa press conference. / TPM / SunStar Philippines