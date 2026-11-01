Marcos naay mensahe sa mga Pinoy kabahin sa pagsaulog sa Kalag-Kalag

Giawhag ni Presidente Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ang publiko nga ipadayag ang espirituhanong paghinumdom pinaagi sa mga buhat sa kaayo, kaluoy, ug pag-alagad sa uban samtang ang nasod nagsaulog sa Kalag-Kalag.

Sa usa ka mensahe, gidasig ni Marcos ang mga Pilipino nga mokuha og inspirasyon gikan sa mga kinabuhi ug sakripisyo sa ningtaliwan nga mga hinigugma sa kinabuhi ug sa mga santos.

Gipadayag sa presidente nga bisan wala na ang mga ningpanaw, padayon gihapon silang nagpahiusa sa mga pamilya ug nagpalig-on sa ilang mga relasyon.

“Across the country, families return to cemeteries, offering prayers and celebrating the lives and legacies of departed loved ones. Some travel great distances for these visits, finding an opportunity to reunite with relatives and recall the moments they once shared,” matod ni Marcos.

Matod ni Marcos nga ang mga santos naghatag og inspirasyon sa walay puas nga pag-alagad ug binuhatan nga makahatag og kaayuhan matag usa.

“If we can make time to revere those who have passed, we can also make room to listen to those who struggle, and let that same concern guide our society and the work of government. May our efforts in nurturing a Bagong Pilipinas stand as a greater testament to our lives than any words or monuments carved in stone we leave behind,” batbat ni Marcos.

“May these solemn days bring peace to those who mourn and remind us to cherish those who remain,” dugang sa presidente. / TPM / SunStar Philippines