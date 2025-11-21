Marcos namulong sa Asia Pacific Regional Space Forum

Dako ang paglaom ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. nga magmalambuon ang mga inisyatiba pag proteher sa space environment ug pag monitor sa klima ug panahon atol sa gipahigayon nga ika-31 nga Asia Pacific Regional Space Forum (APRSAF) sa nasud.

Iyang gihimug-atan ang importansya sa padayong pagpalambo sa space technologies aron mas dali ang pag-detect sa mga kalamidad sama nalang sa bag-o lang nikusokuso nga bagyong Tino nga mikalas og daghang kinabuhi.

Lakip na niana ang pag detect sa mga posible’ng pagtay-og sa yuta o linog nga miigo usab sa amihanang Sugbo sa milabayng buwan.

“Its benefits are evident in the satellite imagery that prepares communities for calamities, the weather forecasts that inform our daily decisions, and the navigation systems that guide us to our destinations,” matod ni Marcos sa Nobiyembre 21, 2025.

Ang pagpalambo sa space technology sa nagkadaiyang nasud giingong makatabang usab nga mapanalipdan ang palibot.

“This is how we translate our shared commitment into action: by expanding space science and technology and ensuring that outer space remains a domain of responsible stewardship,” dugang ni Marcos.

Ning semanaha kapin sa 40 ka mga nasud ug rehiyon ang nagtigum sa Sugbo subay sa gipahigayon APRSAF-31 aron palig-unon ang space capabilities sa Asia Pacific Region.

Lakip sa mga nisalmot ang mga eksperto, policymakers, ug stakeholders nga motuki sa space science and technology, space-enabled solutions, ug ang pagpalambo sa kolaborasyon ug kooperasyon sa matag rehiyon.

Ang maong kalihukan gipangulohan sa Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) inabagan sa Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) ug Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT).

Lakip sa ilang kalihukan ang pag bisita sa mga tunghaan sama sa Cebu Technological University (CTU), University of the Philippines CEBU, University of San Carlos (USC), ug Indiana Aerospace University.

Subay sa maong kalihukan, gipahigayon usab ang Space Industry Workshop diin gitun-an sa nagkdaiyang sektor ang mga common issues, sama sa disaster management and environmental protection aron magtinabangay sa mga solusyon nga ma-contribute sa lain-laing nasud.

“All these initiatives are guided by a simple conviction: Space must serve the people. In this very pursuit, your efforts are more crucial than ever. So, I encourage you to share your invaluable experiences, engage in deep and profound dialogues, and implement effective strategies—anchored on our commitment to prudent and responsible utilization of space technology,” matud sa presidente. / ANV