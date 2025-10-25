Marcos nimando nga construction materials laslasan og 50%

Gimanduan ni Presidente Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ang Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) nga laslasan og 50 porsiyento ang gasto sa construction materials alang sa mga infrastructure project aron masiguro ang tukmang paggamit sa pundo sa publiko.

Si Marcos mipahibalo niini Sabado, Oktubre 25, 2025, atol sa iyang departure speech sa Villamor Air Base sa Pasay City sa wala pa kini molupad paingon sa Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia alang sa 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits.

Matod niya nga nadiskubrehan sa DPWH nga ang presyo sa pipila ka mga materyales, lakip na ang aspalto, steel bar, ug semento, overpriced ngadto sa 50 porsyento.

“Actually, there are some egregious examples where it's even more than that,” matod niya.

“In order to ensure that the costs of DPWH will reflect the costs of the market and to ensure that the people's money is correctly spent, I have directed the DPWH Secretary to bring down the cost of materials by as much as 50 percent, which will result in savings in the capital outlay spending of at least PHP30 to PHP45 billion,” dugang ni Marcos.

Si DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon una nang mipadayag sa iyang plano nga pakunhoran ang gasto sa mga materyales alang sa mga proyekto niini matag rehiyon aron matubag ang overpricing ug masiguro ang bili sa salapi sa paggasto sa public works.

Si Marcos nagkanayon nga ang DPWH mopasaka og mga kaso batok mga indibidwal nga nalambigit sa anomalosong mga imprastraktura samtang nagpadayon kini sa pagrepaso sa mga proyekto ug kontrata.

“At the same time, the Bureau of Internal Revenue will recalibrate its priorities and ensure that all those found complicit in the irregularities surrounding flood control projects are held fully accountable under the law. We will uphold fairness in our tax system,” matod niini. / PNA