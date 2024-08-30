Marcos: Pinoy paralympians kampyon na’ng daan

Gidayeg ni President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ang unom ka Pinoy nga mga atleta nga nagrepresnetar sa Pilipinas sa 2024 Paris Paralympics Games.

“Your commitment to your training as elite athletes, despite the challenges you face, exemplifies the spirit of the Filipino people,” pamahayag ni Marcos nga napatik sa www.gmanews.tv.

Wala pa nahuman ang kombati apan alang ni Marcos, kampyon na’ng daan ang gitumbok nga mga atleta alang sa tibuok nasod.

“No accolade, praise, or reward can truly return the pride you bring to our country. As you take on the world stage at the Paralympics, remember that the whole nation is with you, supporting you every step of the way,” dugang ni Marcos.

Ang Pinoy nga paralympians mao sila si Allain Keanu Ganapin, Angel Mae Otom, Agustina Maximo Bantiloc, Cendy Asusano, Ernie Gawilan, ug Jerrold Pete Mangliwan. / ESL