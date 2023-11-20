Marcos: Supak sa impeachment batok Sara

Gihimakak ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. niadtong Lunes, Nobiyembre 20, 2023 (oras sa Pilipinas), ang giingong siak tali sa Uniteam, nga gipangulohan niya, ug ni Bise Presidente Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Sa usa ka pakighinabi sa mga tigbalita sa Hawaii, si Marcos niingon nga ang iyang relasyon kang Duterte, kinsa iyang running-mate atol sa 2022 national elections, “maayo kaayo,” ingon nga sila “managlahi kaayo sa daghang mga paagi, apan kami managsama usab sa daghang mga paagi.”

“On a professional level, nothing but good things to say about the work she has done in the Department of Education,” matod niya.

“On a very personal level, we get along very well,” dugang niya.

Matod pa ni Marcos nga labot sa gikataho nga impeachment talks batok kang Duterte, siya miingon nga hugot ang ilang monitoring.

“Binabantayan namin nang mabuti because we don’t want her to be impeached, we don’t want her to... She does not deserve to be impeached so we will make sure that this is something we will pay very close attention to,” matod niya.

Sa sayo pa, si Deputy Minority Leader ug ACT Teachers party-list lawmaker France Castro niingon nga pipila ka mga kongresista ug mga lider sa politika sa House of Representatives naghisgut mahitungod sa pagpasaka og mga impeachment complaint batok kang Duterte, hinuon sa kaulahian iyang giklaro nga ang mga diskusyon “dili seryoso nga lakang.”

Kini human sa lakang sa House of Representatives nga kuhaan ang Department of Education ug ang Office of the Vice President sa confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) ubos sa 2024 proposed budget.