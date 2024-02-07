Marcos toa sa Davao; nangulo sa mga kalihukan

Gipangulohan ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa, Miyerkules, Pebrero 7, 2024, ang lainlaing mga kalihukan sa gobyerno sa Davao City, ang balwarte ni kanhi Presidente Rodrigo Duterte, nga iyang gikabinayloay og mga akusasyon nga adunay kalabutan sa paggamit sa ilegal nga drugas.

Si Marcos nitambong sa tulo ka mga kalihukan sa Davao City - ang inagurasyon sa Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project, ang pag-apod-apod sa Land Electronic Titles (E-Titles) ngadto sa kapin sa 2,500 ka Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs), ug ang ceremonial signing sa civil work contract alang sa Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (DPTMP).

Atol sa inagurasyon sa Davao City Bulk Water Supply project, gimanduan ni Marcos ang publiko ug pribadong sektor sa pagpadali sa pagkompleto sa mga proyekto sa tubig sa nasod samtang iyang gihisgutan ang pagkadinalian sa seguridad sa tubig sa Pilipinas.

Si Marcos niingon nga ang kanihit sa tubig nagpabilin nga pinakalisud nga pugngan nga matang sa emerhensya, apan mahimo’ng mapugngan pinaagi sa paglantaw, husto nga mga plano, hiniusang aksyon ug pulitikanhong kabubut-on.

“Any disruption to the water supply, such as the one posed by the El Niño phenomenon, which we are feeling the effects of now, degrades our quality of life, it dampens economic activities, and can fuel disorder,” matod ni Marcos.

“Anticipating problems instead of letting them catch us by surprise is how we approach these challenges in the Bagong Pilipinas. We prepare for contingencies, solve problems, and defuse potential crises before they occur,” dugang niya.

Ang Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project usa sa labing dako nga pribadong bulk water supply facility sa nasod nga gitukod ubos sa pakigtambayayong sa Apo Agua Infrastructura Inc. ug Davao City Water District (DCWD). Makahimo kini og 300 milyunes ka litro nga tubig kada adlaw, adunay 70 ka kilometro nga pipeline.

Ang water treatment facility sa maong proyekto gipadagan sa renewable energy nga gikan sa kaugalingong run-of-river hydroelectric power plant.

Kini nagtumong sa pagbalhin sa Davao City nga nagsalig sa tubig sa yuta alang sa panginahanglan sa tubig sa kapin sa usa ka milyon ka Davaoeños.

Matod ni Marcos nga ang maong proyekto nagpakita lamang nga ang kalambuan mapadayon nga dili makompromiso ang kinaiyahan.

“Thank you for showing us the deep well of potential that public-private partnerships hold, not just in securing water supply, but also in paving the way for enhanced economic growth, jobs creation, and an improved standards of living for all Filipinos,” matod sa Presidente.

“What this demonstrates is a proven approach in battling water scarcity, which is no longer a seasonal challenge but a perpetual threat that comes with climate change. It is for this reason that I continually stress the urgency of improving water security, and directed agencies concerned to expedite the completion of all water projects across the country,” dugang niya. / TPM sa SunStar Philippines