Maris Racal gives rice to jeepney drivers

Kapamilya star Maris Racal distributed free rice to jeepney drivers on Monday, May 18, 2026, as part of her 12th anniversary celebration in showbiz.

“It’s been 12 years in the industry. Happy anniversary to us, Mariestellers. Love you all so much!” Maris wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

The actress was seen handing out blessings to drivers operating around the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City.

Maris began her showbiz career as a housemate in Pinoy Big Brother: All In Season 5, where she was introduced as the “Singing Sunshine of Davao.”

“Thank you for doing this, Maris. As a consumer beat reporter, this is one of the issues that really deserves attention right now because while there is political unrest, the public continues to wait for help for their hungry stomachs,” said Bernadette Reyes of GMA News. / TRC S