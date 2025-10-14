Martin Romualdez miatubang sa ICI

Niatubang si kanhi House Speaker Martin Romualdez sa Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) sa Martes, Oktubre 14, 2025, kalabot sa nagpadayon nga imbestigasyon sa anomalosong flood control projects.

Sa usa ka interbyu sa mga tigbalita, si Romualdez, ig-agaw ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr., nipadayag sa iyang kaandam nga motabang sa pagbutyag sa kamatuoran nga naay kalabutan sa mga anomaliya sa pagpatuman sa flood control projects.

Matod ni Romualdez nga bisan unsa, andam niyang buhaton aron mapaspas ang dagan sa imbestigasyon.

“Wala akong itinatago at walang dapat itago… While I was not part of the bicameral conference committee, whatever I know, I will share. My purpose is to clarify the issues and share whatever information I can that may help the Commission in its work,” batbat ni Romualdez.

“Because like every Filipino, I want the truth to be established without delay. At the end of the day, it is evidence, not political noise or unfounded accusations, that will reveal what really happened,” dugang niya.

Sa sayo pa, si Romualdez giakusahan sa ubay-ubay nga mga opisyal sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) nga nakadawat og binilyon nga kantidad sa kickbacks gikan sa flood control projects.

Usa ka kanhi security personnel sa ni-resign nga Ako Bicol party-list Representative Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co nibutyag nga naghatod siya og kuwarta nga gibutang sa sulod sa ubay-ubay nga suitcases (maleta) ngadto sa mga balay ni Romualdez sa Taguig City.

Kining mga isyuha maoy nakadugkat sa pag-resign ni Romualdez isip speaker sa House of Representatives, ang ikaupat nga labing taas nga posisyon sa gobiyerno, aron paghatag og agianan sa hugot ug gawasnon nga imbestigasyon sa mga isyu sa korapsiyon kalabot sa flood control projects. / TPM / SunStar Philippines