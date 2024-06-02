Masaligon ang Bolts V. Beermen

Nagtuo ang Meralco Bolts nga aduna sila’y igong mga piyesa aron makaparang og insakto sa San Miguel Beermen sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 48 Philippine Cup best-of-seven championship series nga sugdan karong Miyerkules, Hunyo 5, 2024, sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ang pagsalig sa Bolts adunay igong basihan gumikan kay sila lang ang bugtong puwersa nga nakabuntog sa Beermen, 95-92, sa elimination round nga nahitabo sa usa ka out-of-town game niadtong Mayo 4, 2024 sa Batangas City.

Gawas pa niini, taas sab ang morale sa Bolts gumikan kay ilahang napalagpot ang gikahadlukang puwersa sa Brgy. Ginebra Gin Kings sa deciding Game 7 sa semi-finals series.

Apan wala kaayo kini hata­gi og gibug-aton ni Meralco coach Luigi Trillo gumikan kay nasayod siya nga daghan pa’ng trabaho ang kinahanglan nilang buhaton aron maangkon ang kampyunato.

“You can say that we’re the only team in the eliminations that beat them. But we don’t want to get cocky,” matod ni Trillo nga napatik sa Spin.ph.

“We don’t want to have any swagger. They can come in and just dominate us if lumaki ang ulo namin.”

Si Meralco active consultant Nenad Vucinic nisumpay sa sentimento ni Trillo.

“It’s regular season. Counts for nothing, really,” asoy ni Vu­ci­nic. “It’s a different ballgame.”

Sa ilang pagbuntog sa Gin Kings sa semis, teamwork ang gihimong hinagiban sa Bolts.

“Ginebra really made us work hard. We are better already, but they (San Miguel) are a very good team. Incredible talent coming off the bench as well,” dugang ni Vucinic.

“I think we developed that as well. We are confident of putting some guys in that didn’t play much in the past.” Nagtuo si Vucenic nga posibleng moabot sab og deciding game ki­ning maong series. / ESL