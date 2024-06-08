Mavs mobalos

Ang Dallas Mavericks nagplano nga malimitahan ang three-point shots sa Boston Celtics sa ilang panagharong sa Game 2 sa National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals karong Lunes, Hunyo 10, 2024 (PH time).

Lisod kini nga tahas pero matod pa ni Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, superstars Luka Doncic ug Kyrie Irving, nga mao kini ang yawe aron sila makakawat og daog sa korte sa Boston.

Sa Game 1 nabungog ang Mavericks sa three-point shooting sa Celtics, sa first quarter pa lang nakaiskor na ang home team og 37 puntos sa 7-of-15 clip sa three-point line.

Mura og naligsan og pison ang Mavericks ug nasugamak sa 89-107 nga kapildihan.

“I mean, obviously, I think they are the best three-point shooting team in the NBA, so sometimes really hard to take those away,” saysay ni Doncic. “Especially when they have five guys out and they can all shoot. Obviously, we’ve got to make more. We didn’t make enough shots today to beat them. But we’ve got to be better on both ends.”

Si Irving niingon nga mura sila og naigo sa baba sa dominante nga first quarter sa Celtics sa Game 1. Sigon pa niya nga magbuhat sila og adjustment aron malikayan nga mahitabo na pud kini sa Game 2.

“They came out and hit us in the mouth early. Got the home crowd going into it. Down 17 in the first quarter. It’s not really like us to give up 37 points,” saysay ni Irving. “It’s happened to us before in the playoffs, but we just wanted to make it a lot tougher on them. They hit a lot of threes. Again, when you get them rolling like that, they play a very easy game the rest of the game, and we’ve just got to hit them in the mouth a little bit. They did their job getting Game 1, but we are going to take our lessons and get ready for a good Game 2.”

Samtang si Kidd nagkanayon nga sa first half pa lang naka-attempt na og 27 ka mga tres ang Celtics.

“Yeah, I think this is the best team in the NBA and they are good for a reason. They play their style of basketball at a high rate,” matod ni Kidd. “They generated 27 threes there in the first half, and made I think 11 of them. So we have to be better. We can’t give them seven made threes in the first quarter. That would have outscored us with only scoring 20. So we have to be better. Give them credit. They were good tonight. But again, we’ve got to be better. Nerves or not being in this situation, we can’t use that as an excuse. It’s just basketball, and we’ve got to be better at the game of basketball on Game 2.”

Usa pa sa mga problema sa Mavericks ang pagbalik sa Celtics giant nga si Kristaps Porzingis, kinsa kanhi player sa Mavericks sulod sa tulo ka seasons.

Si Porzingis nakahimo og 20 puntos sulod sa 21 minutos nga duwa.

“He plays his role,” sigon ni Kidd. “I think that’s one of the things that’s underrated about KP. When you ask him to do something, he does it. He doesn’t complain about his role. He goes out there and tries to help his team win.”

Si Porzingis wa nakaduwa sa Celtics kapin sa usa ka buwan tungod sa strained right calf muscle, natayming ang iyang pagbalik sa NBA Finals.

“Even if I have time off, I can jump right back in and I feel the same way,” matod ni Porzingis . “I know how to do this. That’s it, just having that confidence, going out there whatever, first round or Finals, just going out there with full confidence and giving what I have to the team.”

Ang Celtics magsalig kanila ni Jayson Tatum, Porzingis, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Jaylen Brown ug Derrick White.

Samtang ang Mavericks mosandig nila Doncic, Irving, P.J Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., ug Daniel Gafford. / RSC