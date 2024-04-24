Maxey napiling MIP awardee

Gianunsyo sa National Basketball Association (NBA) ning Miyerkules, Abril 24, 2024 (PH time) nga si Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey maoy napiling Most Improved Player awardee sa 2023-24 season.

Pagkahuman sa regular season, si Maxey nag-average og 25.9 puntos, 6.2 ka assists, 3.7 ka rebounds ug 1.0 ka steals per game — tanan pulos personal best.

“It feels great,” matod ni Maxey. “Somebody like myself, who prides myself on putting in a lot of work and outworking people and finding ways to get 1% better every single time I step in the gym,” matod ni Maxey. / AP