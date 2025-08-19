Mayor sa Sta. Fe mimando sa pagpahunong sa The Stria

Girekomendar ni Santa Fe Mayor Ithamar Espinosa sa Fifth Avenue Property Development Corporation nga sundon ug hunungon na ang construction sa The Stria Hotel project sa Santa Fe, isla sa Bantayan sa Agusto 19, 2025.

“In this regard, we strongly recommend that you comply with the DENR EMB order, specifically by settling the fine and responding to the Notice of Vio­lation,” saysay sa mando sa Agusto 19.

Kini subay sa mando sa environment regulators ug sa gobernador sa Probinsiya sa Sugbo nga giluwatan sa Agusto 18, ug sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) nga nagsuspenso sa Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) sa kompaniya sa Agusto 14, 2025.

Lakip sa napakyas pagtuman sa kompaniya ang administrative fine nga moabot og P275,000 ug wala sab kini motuman sa notice of violation nga giisyu batok kanila sa Agusto 1, 2025.

Subay niini, gimanduan sa mayor ang developer nga tumanon ang maong lagda hangtod ma-verify na ang full compliance sa kompaniya ug malibkas ang suspension order. / ANV