Mayor sa Toledo City, gipa-Ombudsman

Toledo City Mayor Marjorie "Joie" Perales gipasakaan og kasong may kalapasan sa Section 3, Republic Act 3019 o conduct prejudicial to the Best interest of the Service, conduct unbecoming of a Public Official, ug Grave Misconduct sa usa ka doktor sa Oktubre 24, 2024.

Si Dr. Bonito Zanoria miduso sa iyang reklamo sa Office of the Ombudsman tungod sa giingong illegal nga pagtudlo sa mayor sa laing doktor nga mahimong hepe sa Toledo City Hospital.

Subay sa giduso nga pamahayag ni Zanoria, giingong usa ka permanent appointee isip Chief of Hospital sukad sa Enero 14, 2015 hangtod sa Hulyo 5, 2019 ubos sa pamunoan ni kanhi Toledo City Mayor John Henry Osmeña.

Dugang ni Zanoria nga atol sa paglingkod ni Perales, gibalhin siya sa mayor isip officer-in-charge sa City Health Department.

Apan ang maong posisyon, daling gihulipan sa laing doktor hinungdan nga gibalhin na sab si Zanoria isip pangulo sa Medical Response Team sa City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) sa ika-duhang termino ni Perales o sulod sa upat na ka tuig.

Kini nga panghitabo giingong nakahatag og kahasul, ug insulto sa iyang mga naabot ug kontribusyon sa syudad ilabi na sa panahon sa pandemiya.

"I could no longer swallow the insult, the demeaning of my being a Department Head and then reassigned to a mere division office of CDRRMO as Head of Medical Response Team," matod ni Zanoria.

"Mayor Marjorie Perales could have easily restored or reassigned me back to my permanent Department and position as Chief of Hospital of Toledo City after the appointment of Dr. Abjel Khan Espera...: dugang niya.

Subay sa Sec. 13 sa RA 3019 gisaysay nga mahimo ang pag-reassign o pagbalhin sa mga em­pleyado sa laing station sulod lang sa usa ka tuig.

Ug mahimo ki­ning mahibalik sa samang posisyon bisan pa og wala kini reassignment o revocation order.

Hinungdan nga gusto sa doktor nga mapaubos sa preventive suspension sulod sa unom ka buwan ang mayor ug mapasakaan og kaso ubos sa Anti-Gtaft and Corrupt Practices.

Samtang si Mayor Perales sa iyang bahin, gihatagan og di mosubra 10 ka adlaw aron tubagon ang mga pamasangil ni Zanoria kaniya.

“I am not aware of any cases that was filed against me by Dr. Zanoria but what I am aware of are the criminal and administrative cases that were filed by the subordinates of Dr. Zanoria against him at the Office of the Ombudsman,” sa giluwatan nga pamahayag ni Mayor Perales sa Superbalita Cebu, Oktubre 26, 2024.