Mayweather misaad nga kulbahinam ang ilang pag-away og balik ni Gotti

Gipasalig ni boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. nga mopakita og away nga makahatag og katagbawan sa mga tumatan-aw sa ilang exhibition rematch ni John Gotti III karong Dominggo, Agusto 25, 2024 (PH time) sa Arena Ciudad de Mexico sa Mexico City.

“I’m back in Mexico again. I spoke about this the other day. The country of Mexico. The boxing pedigree in the whole country,” matod ni Mayweather nga napatik sa www.philboxing.com

“Since I was a little kid, it has been truly unbelievable. So many legendary champions. So many legendary fighters.”

Gipasalamatan ni Mayweather ang pamilyang Gotti sa paghan-ay ning maong away diin ikaharong niya ang apo sa usa sa labing bantugang crime lords sa Amerika kaniadto.

“I want to say thank you to my team and the Gottis. Let’s go out there and put on a show. One thing about me is that I’ve heard it all.” dugang ni Mayweather.

“I’ve been around the world and competed against the best. When you talk about the Olympics, I’ve competed against the best. Whether it was the world champion in the Olympics or professionally.”

Si Gotti III, kinsa usa ka professional boxer ug mixed martial arts fighter, nipadayag sa iyang kahinam nga makigbinukbokay pagbalik ni Mayweather.

“I’m ready to fight, I’m excited to be here. I’m blessed to be here,” asoy ni Gotti III.

“This is the best shape I’ve ever been in my entire life. I have no weight to lose here, and I had a bit of a weight cut in Florida, but I’m on weight already and I’m excited.”

Unang nag-away ang duha ka mga boksidor niadtong Hunyo, 2023 sa Florida diin wala’y gideklarar nga mananaog human sa unom ka rounds nga sinumbagay. / ESL