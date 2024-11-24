McGregor pabayron og P15 milyones

Ang kanhi mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor gimanduan sa civil court jury sa Ireland nga mobayad og $257,000 o P15.1 mil­yones sa babae nga giingon iyang gi “raped ug battered” sa Dublin hotel penthouse.

Matod sa biktima nga si Nikita Hand nga niadtong Disyembre 9, 2018 nga gi-assault siya ni McGregor human sa night party. Tungod ato nakakuha siya og bruised ug post-traumatic stress disorder.

Sa iyang post sa X, si McGregor miingon nga mo-file sila og appeal batok sa verdict. Gipasalamantan pud niya ang tanan nga supporters.

Samtang si Hand nagkanayon nga na overwhelm siya sa suporta nga iyang nadawat gikan sa mga tao.

"I want to show [my daughter] Freya and every other young girl and boy that you can stand up for yourself if something happens to you, no matter who the person is, and that justice will be served,” sigon niini. / RSC