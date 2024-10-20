MCIA mopatuman og contactless immigration

Sa padayon nga tumong aron ma-modernize ang mga pasilidad sa Mactan Cebu International Airport, plano karon sa tugpahanan nga ipatuman ang contactless nga proseso sa immigration.

Sa pakighinabi sa SunStar Cebu kang Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) General Manager Julius Neri Jr., niadtong Biyernes, Oktubre 18, gibutyag niini ang ilahang plano nga mapalambo pa ang seguridad sa airport ug ma-adopt ang makabag-o nga teknolohiya.

"We have a lot of plans with regard to modernization. We have the most advanced airport in the country but we plan to modernize it further. This is not something MCIAA can do alone, we also need support from other government agencies," matod ni Neri.

Daw sugdan ang pagpatuman niining bag-o nga sistema sunod tuig aron ma-scan nalang sa mga biyahero ang ilahang passport nga dili na magkinahanglan og tawo o personnel.

"For example sa Immigration, they are now in the process of procuring equipment para atong entry to the Philippines will be contactless, wala nay tao kailangan sa Immigration, i-scan nalang ang passport nya masulod ra diritso. That's one of the technologies we are looking at, and hopefully, it will be ready by next year," dugang niini.

Gipahibalo usab sa MCIAA nga gitrabaho na nila karon nga madugangan ang paggamit nila og solar power, aron makab-ot nila ang 30 porsyento sa kuryente nga gigamit sa airport nga mamahimong zero na ang carbon emission.

Niadtong Oktubre 16, mipirma ang MCIAA ug ang Airports Council International (ACI) - Asia-Pacific and Middle East mipirma og memorandum of agreement aron himuon ang molahutay nga plano aron total nga makab-ot nga wala na'y carbon emissions sa tuig 2050.

Matod ni Presidente sa Council sa International Civil Aviation Organization nga si Salvatore Sciacchitano, nga ang MOU signing, usa ka inisyatibo alang sa "piece of the mosaic" nga makatampo sa decarbonization efforts.

Kini nga mga inisyatibo parte kini sa plano sa MCIAA nga mahimong most advanced nga airport ang Mactan lukop Pilipinas.

Subay usab sa international partnerships, gihangop sa MCIAA ang director generals gikan sa nagkadaiyang parte sa kalibutan nga misalmot sa 59th Director General in Civil Aviation (DGCA) sa Asia Pacific Regions nga gipahigayon sa Lapu-Lapu City niadtong Okt. 14 hangtod 18.

Matod ni Neri nga gibisita sa mga hingtungdan ang tugpahanan ug personal nga misaksi sa kaepisyente ug sa latest nga safety protocols sa aviation industry nga gigamit sa MCIAA.

"The same applies to other countries that recognize the potential of the Cebu market. They've realized that we have beautiful tourist destinations, a great airport, and robust safety protocols in place," matod ni Neri.

Dugang niini nga ang bag-o lang natapos nga kalihokan sa 59th DGCA magdala og mas daghang turista sa Sugbo ug makatampo sa ekonomiya.

Giila usab ni Manuel Antonio Tamayo, director general sa Civil Aviation Authority (CAAP) ang kontribusyon sa industriya sa kalambuan sa nasod. / DPC