Media lounge gilalisan sa konseho sa Cebu City

Nitumaw ang init nga debate sa Sangguniang Panlungsod sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo sa dihang gituki ang tinguha nga mobutang og media lounge sulod sa Cebu City Hall.

Kini dihang nibabag si Konsehal Sisinio Andales sa maong katuyoan ug nihulagway nga “party-line voting.”

Gipadayag ni Andales ang iyang kabalaka nga adunay “clear division of party-line” sa konseho human napalabang ang resolusyon nga naghangyo sa pagtukod og media lounge sa City Hall.

Ang maong resolusyon gipangamahanan ni Konsehal Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. nga naghatag og lugar sa giila nga accredited nga mga tigbalita nga makatrabaho, ug access sa pagkuha og mga balita sa mga kalihokan sa City Hall.

Ang sesyon sa konseho gipahigayon niadtong Miyerkules, Septiyembre 10, 2025, nga adunay pito ka mga konsehal ang mipabor samtang adunay unom ang supak, ug usa nga mi-abstain.

Ang maong resolusyon gipasar pinaagi sa division of the house human gisupak ni Andales tungod kay naghatag kini og “special treatment” ngadto sa media.

“Why the particular sector of our society, the media have a special media lounge, why not other sectors?” kuwestiyon ni Andales.

Nipasabot si Alcover nga ang pagtukod og media lounge naandan na sa ubang mga institusyon sa gobiyerno, diin ang mga tigbalita adunay dakong papel sa pagsiguro sa transparency ug accountability diha sa government institution, ilabi na sa mga hisgutanan nga may katungod ang publiko nga mahibawo.

“I cannot see the logic there. So, if you want to propose something at least you should be ready to answer the question because that will be incriminating other sectors of our society,” dason ni Andales.

“This is not a discrimination. This is just given to a sector, like for example, kung naa sila sa media, of course naa sila sa media office. If the mayor will allow media that will cover the activities in the city, moanha sila sa murag naay gamay nga lounge didto nga malingkuran nila nga maka-prepare sa ilang report, why not?

“So this is just a request to the mayor, bahala na ang mayor kung unsaon ni nila,” tubag ni Alcover.

Samtang si Konsehal Alvin Arcilla nisugyot nga mahimong makagamit ang mga sakop sa media sa buhatan sa Public Information Office (PIO) isip workspace.

WAY PANAGHIUSA

Nakasaway si Andales nga nagsalig nalang sa gidaghanon sa botasyon nga makuha gikan sa majority bloc sa konseho kon adunay ipasar nga resolusyon nga dili uyon ang tanan, bisan pa man nga wa pa maklaro o mahusay ang usa ka hisgutanan.

“I noticed that this is a clear division of party-line. Just because they have the majority members, they would always ask for division of the house. It’s unfair,” dugang pa ni Andales.

“It seems now we are not in unity as a council,” niingon si Andales.

Bisan sa pagbabag, ang resolusyon naaprobahan ug ipahibawo ngadto ni Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival ang maong kalambuan.

Ang pagpalabang sa maong resolusyon atol sa pagsaulog sa Cebu Press Freedom Week nga gisaulog matag katapusang semana sa buwan Septiyembre.