Medical staffs sa Badian Hospital gipahinumdoman

Gipatawag sa usa ka open forum sa Provincial Health Office (PHO) ang mga doktor, nurses, ug staff sa Badian District Hospital tungod sa mga nanglabay nga mga concerns kalabot sa pasilidad.

Gipangulohan nila ni PHO Chief Dr. Sheila Shy Faciol, Dr. Jen Canoy ug Dr. Miguel Rebalde ang maong tigom.

Lakip sa gituki niini ang mga hagit sa pag-handle sa mga pasyente, isyo sa komunikasyon ug uban pa’ng bahin nga gikinahanglan nga hatagan og pagtagad.

Gihimug-atan ni Capitol Health Consultant Dr. Nikki Catalan nga ang kalidad sa healthcare magdepende sa kon giunsa sa mga personnel pag-atiman ang mga pasyente gawas sa pagpalambo sa pasilidad, pagdugang og ekipo ug mga staff sa hospital.

“Sometimes a patient may not remember every detail of the treatment they received, but they will remember whether they felt heard, respected, reassured, and cared for,” matod ni Catalan.

“Even on difficult and busy days, we want our hospitals to foster a culture of service—one that delivers care with competence, urgency, empathy and, whenever possible, a smile,” dugang niya.

Ang mga isyo nga giisa sa maong forum ipaubos sa review sa PHO isip kabahin sa nagpadayong evaluation sa mga Capitol-run hospitals. / ANV