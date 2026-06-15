Mga armas ni Senador Dela Rosa, gitahan

Gitahan sa legal counsel ni Senador Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa ang mga armas nga gipanag-iya sa maong magbabalaod, kinsa adunay giatubang nga warrant of arrest nga giluwatan sa International Criminal Court (ICC).

Matod sa Civil Security Group (CSG) sa Philippine National Police (PNP), ang pagtahan nahitabo niadtong Hunyo 11, 2026 didto sa usa ka pinuy-anan nga nalambigit kang Dela Rosa sa Davao City. Labing menos 20 ka mga armas ang gitahan.

Ang imbentaryo naglakip sa pag-verify sa mga serial number, pagrekord, ug pisikal nga pag-inspeksyon sa mga armas alang sa luwas nga paghipos niini.

“A total of 20 firearms were accounted for, properly recorded, and issued with corresponding acknowledgment receipts before being transported to the RCSU 11 office at Camp Sgt. Quintin M. Merecido, Buhangin, Davao City, where they are now under official custody for safekeeping in accordance with PNP rules and procedures,” matod sa CSG.

Matod ni PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., kini nga kalihokan nagpakita sa seryosong commitment sa organisasyon sa legal, hapsay, ug matinahurong pagpatuman sa mga lagda.

“Ang mahalaga ay malinaw at maayos ang pagpapatupad ng batas, na may paggalang sa proseso at pakikipag-ugnayan sa lahat ng panig. This underscores our continuing effort to ensure that enforcement is carried out with professionalism, transparency, and due regard for proper procedures,” sumala pa ni Nartatez.

Matod sa PNP–Firearms and Explosives Office (PNP-FEO), una na nilang gimando ang pagbawi sa license to own and possess firearms (LTOPF) ni Dela Rosa, ingon man ang rehistrasyon sa iyang mga armas, nunot sa mga kalamboan kalabot sa warrant of arrest nga giluwatan batok kaniya sa ICC.

Base sa kamanduan nga gipagawas sa FEO, adunay 117 ka mga armas nga nakarehistro ubos sa ngalan ni Dela Rosa. /TPM / SunStar Philippines