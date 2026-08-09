Mga batang babaye giawhag magpabakuna batok sa HPV

Giawhag sa Department of Health (DOH) ang mga batang babaye nga nag-edad og 9 ngadto 14 anyos nga magpabakuna aron mapanalipdan batok sa human papillomavirus (HPV), nga maoy hinungdan sa cervical cancer.

Sa usa ka post sa social media, gipahibalo sa DOH nga anaa na ug dali ra makuha ang mga bakuna batok sa HPV sa tanang lokal nga health center sa tibuok nasod.

"The HPV vaccine is administered to girls aged 9 to 14 years old, and is available in health centers across the country," matod sa DOH.

"Simply inquire in your local health center regarding the vaccination schedule," dugang niini.

Matod sa departamento, ang bakuna batok sa HPV gituyo aron mapugngan ang cervical cancer ug mga kulugo (warts).

"The HPV vaccine is safe and effective," sumala pa sa DOH.

Giingon usab niini nga ang HPV mahimong malikayan pinaagi sa pagpraktis sa luwas nga pakighilawas kon safe sex.

"Diseases caused by HPV can be prevented by avoiding early sexual activity or having multiple sexual partners," nagkanayon ang DOH. / Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines