Mga kawani sa kagamhanan dunay incentive, gratuity pay

Ang contract of service (COS) ug job order (JO) nga mga trabahante sa gobyerno makadawat og service recognition incentive ug gratuity pay alang sa fiscal year 2023.

Gipirmahan na ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang Administrative Order (AO) 12, nga naghatag sa usa ka higayon nga Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) nga P20,000 alang sa mga kawani sa gobyerno sa executive branch, ug AO 13, nga naghatag sa gratuity pay nga P5, 000.

Ang Presidential Communications Office (PCO) niingon nga ang sibilyan nga mga kawani sa mga ahensya sa Nasyonal nga Gobyerno, lakip na ang mga naa sa state universities and colleges (SUCs) ug government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs), nga nag-okupar sa regular, kontraktwal o kaswal nga mga posisyon, kwalipikado nga makakuha sa P20,000 SRI.

Ihatag usab kini sa mga sakop sa Armed Forces of the Philippines, uniformed personnel sa Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, ug Bureau of Jail Management and Penology. Makadawat usab sa insentibo ang mga uniformed personnel sa Bureau of Corrections, Philippine Coast Guard, National Mapping and Resource Information Authority sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Ang Seksyon 2 sa AO 12 nag-ingon nga ang insentibo ihatag sa sibilyan nga mga kawani nga nag-okupar sa regular, kontraktwal o kaswal nga posisyon; personnel nga anaa pa sa serbisyo sa gobyerno hangtod sa Nobiyembre 30, 2023; ug mga kawani nga naghatag og labing menos upat ka bulan nga maka­tagbaw nga serbisyo.

Ang AO 13, sa laing bahin, naghatag og usa ka higayon nga gratuity nga suweldo nga dili molapas sa P5,000 matag usa alang sa COS ug JO nga mga trabahante sa gobiyerno nga nakahatag og labing menos upat ka bulan sa aktuwal nga makatagbaw nga performance sa serbisyo, “as stipulated in their respective contracts as of December 15, and whose contracts are still effective as of the same date.”