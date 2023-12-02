Mga Pinoy nga tech ipagamit

Human sa diskwalipikas­yon sa Smartmatic Philippines Inc., giawhag karon ang Commission on Elections (Comelec) nga likayan ang langyaw nga mga kompaniya sa pagpaapil sa pagpahigayon sa electoral exer­cises sa nasod.

Sa usa ka pakighinabi, ang mga petitioner batok sa Smartmatic miawhag sa Comelec sa pagdangop sa mga local IT companies kon mopahigayon og public bidding alang sa Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC) project alang sa 2025 national ug local polls.

“We applaud the Comelec’s decision of perpetual disqualification of Smartmatic. But it is still not enough,” matod ni kanhi Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) secretary Eliseo Rio.

“What we are pushing for is, for the election to really be cleansed, the terms of reference should not be limited to foreign companies. (Right now) Filipino companies are unable to join,” siya nidugang.

Matod pa ni Rio tungod kay, base sa kasinatian sa nasod sa Smartmatic, kulang sa transparency ang automated election systems (AES) nga gihatag sa mga langyaw nga kompaniya.

“With Smartmatic, there was really no sense of transparency in our elections,” matod ni Rio.

Kaniadtong Miyerkules, No­biyembre 29, 2023, ang Co­­melec en banc nihukom nga i-disqualify ug di na tugtan ang Smartmatic sa “bisan unsang public bidding process alang sa eleksyon.”

Agi’g tubag sa Rio, ang Comelec niingon nga ang Terms of Reference (TOR) naglatid nga ang Special Bids and Awards Committee (SBAC) mopahigayon og open competitive bidding.

Matod ni Comelec Chairman George Garcia, ang poll body dili mahimong mosupak sa TOR ug mga probisyon sa Government Procurement Act. (HDT sa SunStar Philippines)