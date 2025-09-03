Mga senador, kongresista motabang sa mga proyekto sa Mandaue City

Duna nay mga senador ug kongresista ang nisaad nga motabang sa paghatag og pundo sa mga dagkong proyekto sa Dakbayan sa Mandaue.

Kini maoy gibutyag ni Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” M. Ouano aron matuman ang katukoran sa Modern Mandaue City Hospital (MMCH) ug Mandaue City College (MCC).

Gitug-an ni Ouano nga atol sa iyang pagbisita sa Manila, si Senador Raffy Tulfo nipasalig og P50 milyunes alang sa Modern Mandaue City Hospital.

“This is a very big help, of course. Any help from the national government, we’re very grateful for that because our social services here will not be affected, like the purchase of medicines and others,” matod sa mayor.

Dugang sa mayor nga sila si Senador Jinggoy Estrada ug Kongresista Mark Villar nipadayag sab sa ilang suporta, bisan pa nga wala pa’y tino nga kantidad nga gisaad.

“I asked them where they would like to pledge, some for the Modern Mandaue City Hospital and some for Mandaue City College. Some are for the school, others are for the hospital,” dugang sa mayor.

Matod ni Ouano, si Kongresista Emmarie Dolores “Lolypop” Mabanag Ouano-Dizon nigahin og P100 milyunes para sa Mandaue City College ug P130 milyunes para sa Modern Mandaue City Hospital aron matabangan nga masugdan ang mga proyekto.

“And then there will be additional amounts also from the Senators, so it will not be too much of a burden on Mandaue City and our services will not be too affected,” nagkanayon si Ouano.

Matod niya nga bisan unsang tabang gikan sa national government makapagaan sa pinansyal nga palas-anon sa siyudad ug makapahimo sa lokal nga pundo nga magpadayon sa pagsuporta sa importanteng mga serbisyo. / ABC